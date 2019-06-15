Bella Thorne Posts NSFW Photos to Social Media After Threats of Leaks From Hackers

Bella Thorne won’t let threats from an internet stranger scare her. The actress revealed that her Twitter was hacked on Thursday, with the hacker posting explicit messages from the account. Thorne, 21, took back the “power” by sharing the messages she received from the blackmailer, along with private images the person was threatening to share.

Thorne revealed on Twitter that her account “was hacked,” stating how the individual spent “the last 24 hours” threatening her with her own nudes, which left her feeling “gross” and “watched.” Thorne said the photos and videos were intended for “one special person to see.”

According to her note on Twitter, Thorne’s hacker also sent her “multiple nude photos of other celebs.” She said she feared he would not “stop.” Thorne said she decided to post her private photos herself, so that the hacker would not “GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”

“I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will,” Thorne wrote. “Here’s the photos he’s been threatening me with, in other words here’s my boobies. So here f— u, and the last 24 hours I have been crying instead of celebrating my book while doing my book press.”

Thorne added, “Oh yea, the fbi will be at your house shortly, so watch. Your. Mother. F—ing. Back.”

Along with the photos, Thorne tweeted out a text exchange between herself and the person, adding that they didn’t have anything “over” her. She admitted it in the text exchange with the troll that it was violating to have “someone I don’t know looking at my personal s—.” The person responded, sending more explicit photos of Thorne to her adding that they “got all the videos,” meaning personal videos from the Shake It Up star’s phone or computer.

Thorne did not consent to the person accessing her account, nor did she share the photos or videos with the person. She joked that she was “gonna write about this in my next book.”

Fans have been rallying around Thorne in the wake of the hacking. One person replied, telling her not to “let them control you.”

“We are all here for you. We got you. Karma will find its way,” the Twitter user continued. “You took the power back from this piece of s—. That’s real strength. I love you.”

Thorne isn’t the first celebrity to be victim of a nude photo leak. In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence had private images plucked from her iCloud and published online, according to Glamour.

“I feel like I got gangbanged by the f—ing planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me,” she later said of the scandal.”You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”