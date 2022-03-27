Bella Thorne Lashes out at Critics, Rejects ‘Controversial’ Label

Bella Thorne is speaking out in defense of her continuing existence, it seems, slamming her critics and the public for being labeled “controversial” for no specific reason, even claiming it’s a form of discrimination. During an interview with Marlow Stern at The Daily Beast, Thorne explained why she felt she was being unfairly labeled.

“I haven’t been arrested. I’m not doing bad things. Of course, I am a woman, and that definitely plays a part in it,” Thorne tells the outlet. “If I post in a bikini, it’s ‘She’s a slut,’ but if a man posts shirtless on a beach, it’s ‘F- yeah, bro.’ If a man posts with a different girl every other day, it’s ‘F- yeah, bro, keep getting that p-y,’ but if I’m in a three-year relationship, and then break up, and then get into another three-year relationship, it’s ‘Wow, Bella Thorne, she’s a ho. Look at her.’ I’m like, what? I’ve been in long-term relationships my whole life!”

Thorne also explained that her connection to the adult film industry paints her in a poor light, especially the controversy and criticism she received when creating her OnlyFans account. She also claims she supports sex workers and felt it was “heartbreaking” to see the stigma applied to them because of the industry.

“Women have been so uncomfortable due to the stigma that’s been put on them when it comes to sex that we don’t want to touch our own bodies or are scared to buy a vibrator because people will think we’re a ‘slut’ or ‘dirty,’” Thorne said. “hese things aren’t right, and I’m so happy to see them changing.”

Thorne has spoken out about her treatment in the past, keeping a level head about her public image and how people have hit her with sexist “double standards” due to her origins in the Disney world. “I think a lot of people say, ‘Oh Bella, you’re trying to really break out of your Disney image. You went really sexy. You try to make everyone see how sexy you are and be sexual,” Thorne told Insider in 2019. “And I’m just like, no, it’s called growing up. It’s called, when you saw me, I was 12, and now I’m 23. Imagine if you had a spotlight on your kids at home? You think that would be any different? I assure you, it would not be any different.”

Thorne also talked her joy in seeing former co-star Zendaya thrive after leaving her Disney roots. She also made a joke about potentially joining Euphoria if the role was ever offered, hoping to get a call from series creator Sam Levinson.