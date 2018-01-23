Bella Thorne and Crew Booted From Hotel for Smoking Pot

Bella Thorne and company may be having a little too much fun at the Sundance Film Festival. After arriving in Park City, Utah over the weekend for the annual event, she and her entourage were reportedly kicked out of a hotel.

According to Page Six, Thorne and her entourage, including boyfriend Mod Sun, were removed from their room at the Park City Marriott after someone in the group was caught smoking marijuana.

“They were seen rushing out of the hotel hours before the premiere,” an insider told the publication. “There were so many bags, they needed a trail car to carry them.”

E! News reports that Thorne didn’t take well to the discipline.

“Bella was just being a bratty mess, smoking every minute and literally throwing a fit whenever she was somewhere she couldn’t smoke,” a source told E! News.

Thorne reportedly skipped several pre-scheduled promotional events, apparently without explanation, and was “an hour late” to a portrait session. According to another source, the actress “doesn’t think the rules apply to her.”

In all the drama, the actress was able to make it to the midnight premiere of Assassination Nation on Sunday night. While on the red carpet, the 20-year-old sported dark hair, thigh-high boots and metallic makeup. She also participated in a photo shoot with co-star Sam Levinson on Monday.

Assassination Nation is a thriller that tackles social media and high school in a small all-American town. Suki Waterhouse, Joel McHale and Bill Skarsgård also star in the project.

Thorne recently made headlines when Rob Lowe scorned her social media post complaining about traffic backups due to the Montecito mudslides.

“F— you 101 to santa barbra,” the former Disney Channel star wrote. “I’m missing my boyfriends first date on his tour.”

Thorne was seemingly unaware that part of the traffic jam was caused by funeral processions and emergency transport for the mudslides that killed 17 people in Montecito, California.

“This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood,” Lowe wrote. “Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.”

Thorne deleted the original tweet following the backlash, and hopped back on Twitter on Thursday to apologize.

“F— just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down…get home to your family safe,” Thorne tweeted.

The apology came a few days after Thorne revealed on social media that she was sexually abused every day until she was 14 years old. Her mother and uncle both said in an interview that they had no idea she was being abused.

