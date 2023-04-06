'The Last of Us' Star Bella Ramsey Finds Next Leading Role

Bella Ramsey's star is rising. Following her breakout role in Game of Thrones, which was followed by a lead role in fellow HBO series The Last of Us, the actor, 19, is set to lead the period drama Monstrous Beauty, Deadline confirmed Thursday. Ramsey will star opposite Dominic West (The Crown), Ruth Negga (Passing), and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve).

"Set in the 17th Century, the film, written and directed by Atonement and The Hour star Romola Garai, centers around Ramsey's Barbara Field, a young woman born into poverty with a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair," reads the project's synopsis. "Given the gift of education, Barbara is an aspiring playwright and offered a place in the court of King Charles II, portrayed by West, as a 'Natural Wonder' where people with extraordinary appearances mix with the aristocracy."

"Fuelled by the desire to be defined for who she is rather than how she looks, Barbara aspires to become a playwright under the auspices of famous actress Nell Gwyn (Negga), powerful mistress to the King. Nell herself is intent on teaching Charles a public lesson on the true appreciation of women beyond their physical appearance," the synopsis continues. "Barbara seeks the help of famous playwright of the day, Aphra Behn (Shaw), and casts beautiful actor Vale (the object of Barbara's own desire) as the lead, despite his lack of talent. But will Barbara succeed in becoming a woman of independent means whilst challenging a highly patriarchal society, and become master of her own destiny?"

Monstrous Beauty is set to begin filming in September, with Matthew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) producing for Stigma Films. Garai saidshe is "beyond thrilled to be bringing this script, that I love so much and that has lived within me for so many years, to the screen," adding that "Barbara's deep need to express herself and to be seen and appreciated by others... is all of ours; I am over the moon and truly humbled to be making this film with such an incredible roster of talent – they have responded with such intelligence, sensitivity and love to Barbara and her story."

Ramsey's role in the film will now impact her star status on The Last of Us. The HBO series, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name, has already been renewed for a second season, with showrunner Craig Mazin confirming last month that Ramsey is set to return as Ellie, the 14-year-old girl immune to the cordyceps fungus whom Pedro Pascal's Joel has been tasked with smuggling out of the QZ. Ramsey is also well-known for her role as Lady Lyanna Mormont, Lady of Bear Island, in Game of Thrones, a role that shot her to stardom.