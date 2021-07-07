John Cena's Desire to Start a Family Sparks Reported Response From Ex Nikki Bella

✖

John Cena is looking to start a family with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh, and his ex Nikki Bella has a response. A source recently told Hollywood Life that Bella had nothing but well wishes for Cena and Sariatzadeh. The insider said: “No matter what decisions John makes, that is his and Shay’s business. Nikki is happy for him and wishes him all the best, she’s happy living her own life."

The insider continued: “Nikki knows that people change throughout their journey in life and that they make the best decisions based on where they’re at during that point in time. She would never imagine holding something like him changing his mind about having a baby against him and thinks it’s an amazing blessing that would bring such joy to his life, if that’s what he wants.”

These comments come shortly after Cena spoke to The Sun about looking forward to having children. “I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realising there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see," Cena said. One of the reasons Cena and Bella called off their engagement in 2018 was starting a family. At the time, Bella wanted kids while Cena was unsure. Cena agreed to reverse his vasectomy for Bella, but she admitted that she didn't want to "force" him into having children.

“Now that John is married and has his foothold in Hollywood, the thoughts of starting a family are more of a thing that he has been thinking about. While he was with Nikki, he was at a crossroads. His full-time career with WWE was coming to an end and he was trying to navigate getting more into obtaining a presence in TV and movies and starting his second career,” a second source told Hollywood Life.

Cena and Shariatzadeh married in October 2020 after dating for over a year. The two met during the production of the film Playing with Fire. Bella has moved on as she's engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, and they have a son named Matteo, who will turn 1 at the end of this month. She started dating Chigvintsev in January 2019 after meeting on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.