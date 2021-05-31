Emma Stone's 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Monologue Earns Cautious Praise From Steve Martin

✖

Everyone knows Emma Stone can memorize lines, but she surprisingly memorized a monologue from a movie made a year before she was born. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week to promote Cruella, Stone delivered Steve Martin's entire "rental car scene" monologue from Planes, Trains and Automobiles without any preparation. Martin himself seemed impressed, although he may have been a little shocked to hear that Stone was watching the R-rated comedy at 8 years old.

At the start of the interview, Stone, 32, explained that her father got her hooked on Martin's comedies at a young age, having her watch The Jerk and Planes, Trains and Automobiles repeatedly. She watched the 1987 John Hughes comedy so often that Martin's f-word-filled rental car monologue was embedded in her brain. Jimmy Kimmel helped set her up, and then Stone just went right at the speech, delivering it perfectly. Of course, since this interview did air on ABC, the f-bombs were bleeped. "I'm... honored?" Martin tweeted after seeing the clip.

Although Stone and Martin have not made a movie yet, Stone told Kimmel she did meet him once. However, she never told him how much of a fan she is. "So he's going to learn this tonight... that I'm completely head over heels insane about him," she said. "I try to play it cool whenever I've met him." She jokingly said that she pretends not to know him. One reason why she does this is that she has cried in front of her other idols when finally meeting them and she doesn't want to do that for Martin.

Stone is an Oscar-winner for the musical La La Land. She now stars as the title character in Cruella, Disney's origin story movie for the 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil. The movie is now in theaters and is also available to stream on Disney+ for an additional cost. As for Martin, the living legend recently finished filming Only Murders in the Building, a limited series co-starring another legend, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The series will be released on Aug. 31 on Hulu.