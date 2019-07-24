Bella Thorne Fans Have Questions After Her NSFW Tribute to Her Mother

Bella Thorne and her mother, Tamara Thorne, are mending their relationship. On Monday, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to share a collage of photos of herself and her mother alongside an NSFW handwritten note about their relationship and their efforts to work through their issues.

“Dear mother I’m sorry for the words I have said I needed to get them out from lingering underneath my skin,” she wrote. “I know your life hasn’t been perfect and I know that that’s why mine hasn’t been either, everything in life is a mystery but what’s not, is this infinite undying love I have for you.”

“Our relationship is f–ed up but I’m glad we are here, and I’m grateful we have time to mend,” she concluded. “I love you mommy.”

The sentimental message drew plenty of responses from fans, who were quick to take to the comments section.

“It takes a lot to be able to say these things,” one person wrote. “I hope everything gets better for you and your mom.”

“I love that ur being open about having a shaky relationship with ur mom sometimes.,” another added. “Family is family and sometimes you should walk away, but sometimes it’s worth trying to mend and worth giving it a shot. You being open about this makes people who aren’t super great with their family feel not so alone.”

“This is so heartbreaking and I’m so proud of your strength,” commented a third. “you’ve passed such dark times but always could find a light and come over them.”

“The way you love is absolutely incredible,” added another. “Thanks for sharing your joy [and] pain Bella.”

Thorne’s post came just hours after she appeared on Good Morning America, where she discussed the sexual abuse that she suffered as a child, stating that she believes she suffered from “Stockholm Syndrome.”

Thorne had first opened up about the abuse in in December of 2017, and the confession seemingly caused tension in her relationship with her mother after she again spoke about it in January of 2018, revealing that she endured the abuse until the age of 14.

Speaking to the Daily Mail after her daughter’s post, Tamara claimed that she had previously been unaware of the abuse her daughter suffered, telling the outlet that “it’s private family matter, and I only just found out now. I’m just talking to a therapist about it. I’m processing it. It’s not something I knew about before.”