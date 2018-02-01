Bella Hadid Bares Nearly All in ‘Puppy’s First Day Shopping’

Bella Hadid‘s puppy pal got some serious shopping done on Wednesday in New York, accompanying the model to What Goes Around Comes Around in the Big Apple.

Hadid joined stylist Mimi Cuttrell for a fitting at the store, taking some time to pose with her furry friend in between trying on clothes.

In a now-deleted Instagram shared by Cuttrell, Hadid stripped down to nothing but a nude-colored thong and the pup, who she held in front of her chest as she smiled into a mirror.

“Puppy’s first day shopping,” Cuttrell captioned the shot, which also features her own pooch, a white pup named Maze.

Hadid also shared a few snaps of her own with the pooch, posting a set of shots of herself cradling the animal as she donned a black trenchcoat, jeans, black boots and a black bucket hat.

“Pullin Up in Something Foreign..,” she wrote.

The model was seen later that day cradling the pup while wearing a different outfit, a red plaid trenchcoat accessorized with red sunglasses and Doc Martens.

The 21-year-old is also mom to dogs Hendrix, a teacup Yorkie, and Oslo, a Rottweiler. She gave no clue to whether she’d adopted the caramel cutie she was toting around on Wednesday, but the pup would certainly make an adorable addition to her family.

Photo Credit: magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com