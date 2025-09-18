Bella Hadid Fans Concerned After She Goes ‘MIA’ Then Posts From Hospital Bed

Bella Hadid fans are concerned for the supermodel after she self-admittedly went “MIA” and then resurfaced in the hospital.

Hadid shared photos on Wednesday appearing to show her resting in a hospital bed while hooked up to an IV. “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys,” the 28-year-old captioned her Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photos, she cozies up next to a crochet angel, eats pizza, takes in the views from her window. She also shared photos of family and friends visiting her and playing cards. In one photo, she sits in the corner of an elevator with wet hair as she holds a coffee cup.

Hadid, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, did not share any details about her health condition or a reason for her hospital stay. However, her mother, Yolanda Hadid, posted her own Instagram carousel accompanied by a lengthy caption explaining her heartache at watching her daughter suffer with Lyme disease.

“As you will understand, watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,” Yolanda, 61, began the lengthy post.

“The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone,” she continued. “I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer.”

She said that it is her goal to find a “cure affordable for all” and to “share whatever we have learned and the places we have been with you and our Lyme community as soon as lab results reflect our victory.”

She ended the post with a sweet message to Bella, who she called “my beautiful Bellita.”

“You are relentless and courageous. No child is [supposed] to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease. I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced,” she wrote in part.

She called Bella a “❤️Lyme warrior” in the comments section of Bella’s post. Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, also jumped in the comments. “I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!” Gigi wrote.

In 2023, Bella said she was “finally healthy” after “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, [co-infection] treatment [and] almost 15 years of invisible suffering.” She wrote in an Instagram post at the time, “The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself.”

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this.”

Bella, Yolanda, and her brother Anwar have all been diagnosed with Lyme disease.