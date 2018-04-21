Bella Hadid Embraces the Sunshine With NSFW Photo

Supermodel Bella Hadid had a fun Friday before the weekend, enjoying some sun with a friend and dropping her top.

Hadid has been pushing the boundaries of Instagram‘s rules with several recent revealing photos. In her latest, she is seen sitting outside her Palm Springs, California Coachella villa, near a pool as she lowered the top of her aqua bikini, adding flowers to censor the image.

“Always keep SPF and wifey close,” she wrote, referring to her best friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon, who is seen applying sunscreen.

This is just the latest NSFW photo Hadid has posted this week. She also posted a series of blurry photos showing her wearing a sheer, see-through top. On Monday, she posted a photo of herself tanning, with her arm politely covering her breasts.

The 21-year-old Hadid, whose older sister Gigi Hadid is also a supermodel, also attracts negative attention with her Instagram posts. One Instagram commenter attacked Hadid and Kylie Jenner on a fan page.

“[Two] fake b—s sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks [laugh out loud] y’all trippin’ fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need,” a troll wrote.

According to PEOPLE, Hadid clapped back to defend her character.

“I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own,” she wrote on the now-deleted post. “Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

Hadid defended her reaction in an interview with PEOPLE at Coachella last weekend.

“I usually never respond to anybody and I think that night I just really had had it,” Hadid said. “At the end of the day I don’t want to mean, and I don’t want to ‘clap back.’ We’re all just human beings and it wasn’t even about what they said about our faces, it was just that — don’t attack my personality because you don’t know me. That’s what deeply hurts me.”

Hadid said her lashing out will be a rare occurrence, since she has learned to ignore comments on social media.

“I used to be a really big over-sharer,” Hadid told PEOPLE. “I learned that protecting myself and my heart is more important to me right now. I feel like at this point you sometimes start to believe the things that people say to you, whether it’s good or bad, but I like to share things that mean a lot to me.”

Hadid and her sister have been staying at Villa Zenyara, a private property that can be rented for $350,000 a weekend, reports PEOPLE. The property includes 11 bedrooms and 11 baths, enough for up to 24 guests. It even has a man-made beach and micro islands in the pool.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Bella Hadid