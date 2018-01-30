Bella Hadid Called out on Twitter for Being ‘Overly Photoshopped’

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid posed together for the March issue of British Vogue, but fans are a bit skeptical about Bella’s appearance in the finished shots.

The sisters share dual covers, each wearing a one-shoulder chainmail Versace gown in their respective shots, but it’s a photo that appears inside the magazine that’s raising a few eyebrows.

The shot sees both Gigi and Bella posing nude, sitting on the ground with their legs intertwined as they gaze at the camera.

In what seems to be a potential case of too much Photoshop, or maybe just bad lighting, Bella’s face doesn’t quite seem to resemble the Bella fans are used to seeing, according to Twitter.

Many fans used the social media platform to criticize the magazine for the perceived Photoshop, noting that Bella doesn’t quite look like herself.

Bella doesn’t even look like herself lol — Tasha Cole (@itsnatsnicole) January 30, 2018

This seems so heavily photoshopped, their faces look completely different! 🙈 — Tribe Magazine (@Tribethemag) January 30, 2018

They went overboard with the photoshop on Bella’s face. She is naturally gorgeous there is no need for editing :/ https://t.co/obK6qDL1tc — Rim (@collinsxvogue) January 30, 2018

That doesnt look like Bella… — ArtBić 🎨🎗 (@SoKretesss) January 30, 2018

When I read that the Hadid sisters had graced the Vogue cover together I looked at the photo and thought it was @GiGiHadid but with another sister as whoever this is, it’s not @bellahadid . . . #photoshopfail #photoshop #vogue #hadidsisters #BellaHadid pic.twitter.com/RMCb1ZUmCJ — Dairy Free Foodie (@fullydairyfree) January 30, 2018

Of course, the reason behind Bella’s appearance could just be the angle and lighting involved in the photo, but as is often the case today, Photoshop may certainly have something to do with it.

In a post on Instagram, Bella shared her own cover, thanking those involved in the shoot for their effort.

“My @BritishVogue cover!” she wrote. “All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvoguefor having my beautiful sissy @gigihadidand I share the March cover showing how similar we really are. Shot by our beloved and adored #SteveMeisel wearing @versace_official Thank you @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau for your unwavering attention on set and #JoeMckenna for always perfecting the look. ❤️Thank you xx.”

This latest case of possible over-editing follows the recent Vanity Fair mishap when the magazine’s 2018 Hollywood Issue appeared to depict Reese Witherspoon with three legs and Oprah with three hands.

Kim Kardashian also suffered a fate similar to Bella in a Calvin Klein campaign with her sisters, when fans could barely recognize the mom of three in one of the photos.

