Behati Prinsloo Posts Adorable Bare Booty Photo of Adam Levine and Their Daughter

Behati Pinsloo shared a sweet family moment with her Instagram followers on Tuesday. The model posted this picture of her husband, Adam Levine, walking hand in hand with their daughter — both in their birthday suits.

Same butt different 🧡 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Don’t worry, the peach emojis leave plenty to the imagination.

“Same butt different,” Prinsloo wrote, delighting fans of both her celebrity husband and fans of solid puns. The picture shows them headed for a luxurious bath tub, full to the brim with bubbles.

Prinsloo and Levine welcomed their daughter, Dusty, into the world just over a year ago now, in September of 2016. They’re expecting their second child very soon, and Levine revealed just a few weeks ago that this one will be a girl as well.

Prinsloo and Levine married three years years ago in a discreet ceremony. Though they’re sometimes secretive about their private lives, they’re a social media sensation, and fans are ecstatic to watch their family grow.