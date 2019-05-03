BBMAs: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Star Kiernan Shipka Turns Heads With Sheer Dress

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka wore a head-turning sheer dress to Wednesday’s 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The former Mad Men star presented an award at the ceremony.

Shipka was joined by her Sabrina co-star, Ross Lynch, who plays her on-screen boyfriend Harvey Kinkle. Lynch is also a member of The Driver Era with his brother, Rocky Lynch.

The 19-year-old Shipka was wearing Dior Haute Couture at the ceremony in Las Vegas, notes JustJared. The outfit had fans on Twitter abuzz.

miss kiernan shipka really snapped with this look OOF pic.twitter.com/ixUalq9nQB — sab! (@anakinIeia) May 2, 2019

Sabrina Spellman herself looks absolutely spellbinding on the #BBMAs carpet! @KiernanShipka has arrived looking enchanting as ever 🔮 pic.twitter.com/5xiapnXbUL — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 1, 2019

Shipka stars as Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a series based on the Archie Comics and set in the same universe as The CW’s Riverdale. The show’s second season was released on Netflix on April 5.

“I always try to find something that rings true to me that I can connect myself with,” Shipka told Nylon recently when describing what attracted her to the role of Sabrina. “And all the experiences that Sabrina is going through are so analogous of a traditional teenage experience—just with some witch stuff. Just with some demon-y things.”

Shipka said it was more than just the obvious connections with the teenage character.

“It’s so funny… sometimes with characters you feel like you have to really work and fine-tune to find their voice, to find them, to figure them out to make sense of this person. For some reason, I just felt like I was Sabrina,” she explained. “I just felt like we were made for each other in a lot of ways.”

Netflix still has not said if Sabrina will be picked up for a third season, even though the show’s first two have been critically acclaimed and welcomed by fans. The show was even nominated for Favorite TV Drama at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards.

It’s still not clear if there will ever be a Sabrina/Riverdale crossover that goes beyond just mentions of Riverdale in Sabrina, but Chance Perdomo, who plays Sabrina’s cousin Ambrose, said he has an idea.

“I would definitely love to see Jughead and Ambrose have an intellectual, philosophical debate,” Perdomo told TheWrap. “And then go solve a mystery, for sure. Yeah, that would be awesome.”

All episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available to stream on Netflix.

