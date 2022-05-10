BBC Host Deborah James, 40, Gives Emotional Goodbye Message as She Enters Hospice Care

✖

BBC host Deborah James revealed that she is in hospice care amid her battle with bowel cancer. The 40-year-old presenter of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, gave the health update on Monday in a heartbreaking "goodbye" post, telling fan that "nobody knows how long I've got left."

Calling it "message I never wanted to write," James noted that she and her team of doctors "have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball" as she went on to announce, "my active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care." James said she is surrounded by family and the focus is now "on making sure I'm not in pain and spending time with them." She went on to add, "nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams." She explained that "even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can't continue anymore."

"In over 5 years of writing about how I thought it would be my final Christmas, how I wouldn't see my 40th birthday nor see my kids go to secondary school – I never envisaged writing the one where I would actually say goodbye," James continued. "I think it's been the rebellious hope in me. But I don't think anyone can say the last 6 months has exactly been kind! It's all heartbreaking to be going through but I'm surrounded by so much love that if anything can help me through I hope that will."

The BBC host went on to share information about Bowelbabe Fund, which she described as the "one thing I always wanted to do before I died" and said is currently "being established." James told her followers that she would "love nothing more than for you to help it flourish," going on to write, "I ask if you ever read a column, followed my Instagram, listened to the podcast or saw me dressed as a poo for no reason. Please buy me a drink to see me out this world, by donating the cost to [Bowelbabe Fund]." James said funds raised for the organization "will enable us to raise funds for further life saving research into cancer. To give more Deborah's more time!"

James concluded her Monday post by sharing that "right now for me it's all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise." She said that her "whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I'll cry!!) at every possible moment!" She went on to thank her "incredible" fans and followers "for rplaying your part in my journey."