'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Nicole Eggert is opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis. The Baywatch alum, 51, was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in early December 2023, she told PEOPLE, after gaining 25 lbs. in three months and feeling a "terrible pain" in her breast back in October.

While Eggert thought she was just going through menopause, she called her doctor after feeling a lump in her breast that was "throbbing and hurting." Despite her symptoms, Eggert said it was incredibly difficult to get a doctor's appointment, and so she had to wait until late November to go in for an exam. The actress would then undergo a discovery mammogram and three biopsies, which determined she had cancer.

Eggert will require surgery to remove the cancer and says she is waiting for her oncologist to tell her when chemotherapy and radiation will start. She is also waiting to learn if the cancer has spread to other parts of her body. "I can definitely feel it," she said of the lump in her breast. "It's there. It needs to be taken out. So it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after."

It's been a "rough" journey, Eggert said, but she is trying to stay positive. "I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through," the Charles in Charge star explained. The actress also has been dealing with "panics where I'm like, just get this out of me," as she said it feels like "it's growing" every moment that passes.

As the mother to two daughters, 25-year-old Dilyn and 12-year-old Keegan, Eggert said her biggest fear is not being around for her children. Remembering "the horror" on her youngest's face when she learned of her mom's diagnosis, Eggert said, "It immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody."

Eggert's friend has created a GoFundMe page to support her family during the upcoming cancer journey, and the actress says she plans to pay it forward after her recovery by creating a non-profit organization to help others in similar situations. "I really want to figure out a way to give back to other parents that are in my situation that aren't as fortunate," she said.