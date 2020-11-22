Peek Inside Barack and Michelle Obama’s First Martha’s Vineyard Vacation Home

While former U.S. president Barack Obama is known for his eloquent speaking and affable sense of humor, he’s also known for a smart and strong style, especially when it comes to his home life. Years ago, Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama rented their first summer home in Martha’s Vineyard, which recently sold for $15 million. And Martha’s Vineyard remains a favorite summer spot for the Obamas.

One local mansion the family spent the summers of 2009, 2010 and 2011 at, known as Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark Pond, found itself under new ownership in recent years, reports Top Ten Real Estate Deals. Here is a peek inside the Martha’s Vineyard home the Obamas spent those three summers in.

Arial View

Near the end of the Obama presidency, the home was put up for sale at $22.5 million, but no one bit at that price. It was lowered to $19.125 million, then again to $17.75 million. The home finally sold at $15 million. It was built in 1961, then completely redesigned in 2006 by Seattle architect ick Sundberg and landscape artist Steve Stimson.

Master Bedroom

The home covers 6,967 square feet and sits 120 feet above sea level. It includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a master suite that has it own den. If you sit in the chef’s kitchen, dining room or living room, you get beautiful views of the pool, pond and ocean.

There are also three fireplaces, custom millwork, marble baths and huge floor-to-ceiling windows.

Chef’s Kitchen

The entire property covers 9.5 acres. Its pond is big enough for a boat dock and there are three empty lots between the house and the beach. There is also a two-bedroom guest house, which was used by the Secret Service during Obama’s stay.

Elaborate Bathroom

Living Room’s View

Boat Dock

Michelle Obama said the couple are “finding each other again,” following Obama’s two terms in the Oval Office.

“We have dinners alone and chunks of time where it’s just us — what we were when we started this thing: no kids, no publicity, no nothing. Just us and our dreams,” the Becoming author previously told PEOPLE.

Backyard Pool

The Obamas’ biggest post-White House project is their work with Netflix. “Higher Ground is a reflection of both of us,” Michelle Obama said in an interview, referring to the name of their production company. “So that means that our platform is gonna look a little bit like everything, just like the world is a little bit of everything.”

POTUS Portrait

The Obamas have several other projects in the works for Netflix.