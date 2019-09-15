‘Bachelorette’ Alum Mike Johnson ‘Likes’ Demi Lovato’s Unretouched Bikini Selfie

Demi Lovato shared another unretouched bikini photo on Instagram Saturday, and it earned more than 3.8 million likes in less than a day. One of those likes came from The Bachelorette star Mike Johnson. Lovato and Johnson reportedly went on a date recently and have been flirty on social media.

On Saturday, Lovato shared an unedited bathroom selfie, showing herself wearing a revealing string bikini.

“No photoshop pls & thank u. Also big thanks to [Izabela Guedes] & [MARÉ-MARÉ] for my new fav bikini… y’all know my thing for leopard print bikinis and now of course lime green,” Lovato wrote in the caption.

Since being posted, the photo gallery has more than 3.8 million likes, including one from Johnson, reports E! News.

A source told E! News that Johnson and Lovato went on a date recently. The source said the couple is taking things slow in their relationship.

“They did go on a date and it’s been going well. They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other,” the insider said.

Johnson also posted a comment on Lovato’s other unretouched Instagram post, shared last week.

“Look at me like that again … Love yaself,” Johnson wrote. Lovato replied with a kissy face emoji and another one with its tongue sticking out.

Lovato’s posts earned acclaim from other celebrities as well.

“Looks at wifey looking like she wanna be baby mama. Own it. U look great,” Marlon Wayans wrote.

“Way to crush a post,” Megan Mullally added.

“Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful. Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!” Ashley Graham wrote on Lovato’s post last week.

On Sept. 5, Lovato shared her first unedited bikini photo to mark National Cellulite Day. She told fans she was “literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me.”

“This is what I got,” Lovato continued. “I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

Johnson appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. He was in the running to be the new Bachelor, but it is increasingly looking like Peter Weber will lead the new season next year.

