'Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Shows off Breast Implants Following Double Mastectomy

While you were celebrating a long Fourth of July weekend, The Bachelor star Lesley Murphy was lying on an operating table going under the knife. Twelve weeks after having a preventative double mastectomy, Murphy shared an update revealing she had a surgery to put in breast implants.

"Happy with a 100 percent chance of swollen," Murphy wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Exchange surgery was a success and a huge difference from the double mastectomy surgery."

Muphy underwent a double mastectomy in April after learning that she carries the BRCA 2 gene, putting her more at-risk for developing breast cancer in the future. Her mother is currently in remission from her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2014.

After having the painful double mastectomy, an expander was placed in each of Murphy's breasts, allowing them to stretch to make room for the implants. She received regular injections of saline, a salt water solution, to inflate the expanders. And on Monday, her surgeon made the final decision to use 500 CC implants, taking place of the expanders.

Murphy says the difference between the expanders and her new breast implants is like night and day.

"In just 83 days, I went from a completely flat chest in horrific pain to somewhere around a comfortable C-cup. Well...as comfortable as I can be in these expanders," she wrote on Instagram the day before the surgery. "The best way I can describe them is like two big boulders on my chest."

After the surgery, Murphy thanked her surgeon in an Instagram post: "Dr. Wright, thank you for ridding me of those boulders and giving me my normalcy back! You are a magician and I am in awe of your talents."

Murphy, who came in fifth place during Sean Lowe's season onThe Bachelor, even shared a festive Fourth of July photo on Instagram. "Stuffing bras since the 90s," she wrote in the caption. "Red stripes, white gauze, blue sunnies."