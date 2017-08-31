'Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Shows off Breast Implants Following Double Mastectomy
While you were celebrating a long Fourth of July weekend, The Bachelor star Lesley Murphy was lying on an operating table going under the knife. Twelve weeks after having a preventative double mastectomy, Murphy shared an update revealing she had a surgery to put in breast implants.
Happy with a 100% chance of swollen😌Exchange surgery was a success and a huge difference from the double mastectomy surgery. After 3 hours I woke up and drank some ginger ale, saw my mom, discussed things with my sweet nurse and was wheeled out of my favorite hospital...where I felt like we hit every bump in the road on the way home😝Ouuuuch. My plastic surgeon said he tried many different variations and sizes and after consulting every woman in the hospital😉he decided on 500 CC implants, which is actually smaller than my expander size when you take into consideration those CCs plus the bulky expander. Dr. Wright, thank you for ridding me of those boulders and giving me my normalcy back! You are a magician and I am in awe of your talents. Thanks also to everyone @uamshealth for treating me like a queen ever since I first walked through your doors at the beginning of March. What an incredible experience this has been.💗💞#lesleysbreasties #lesnipsbrcainthebud #breastcancerawareness
"Happy with a 100 percent chance of swollen," Murphy wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Exchange surgery was a success and a huge difference from the double mastectomy surgery."
Muphy underwent a double mastectomy in April after learning that she carries the BRCA 2 gene, putting her more at-risk for developing breast cancer in the future. Her mother is currently in remission from her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2014.
After having the painful double mastectomy, an expander was placed in each of Murphy's breasts, allowing them to stretch to make room for the implants. She received regular injections of saline, a salt water solution, to inflate the expanders. And on Monday, her surgeon made the final decision to use 500 CC implants, taking place of the expanders.
Over the past 12 weeks, I had a prophylactic double mastectomy and watched as 90 CCs of saline were pumped into my expanders every Tuesday, making a grand total of 460 CCs. It's been my craziest adventure to-date...I would literally look down in my plastic surgeon's office and watch my nurse insert the most massive needle into my boobs where they would then grow right before my eyes. Medicine is the coolest, and even though they don't exactly look natural in this photo (or any day for that matter), I kind of love them and all of their awkwardness. In just 83 days, I went from a completely flat chest in horrific pain to somewhere around a comfortable C-cup. Well...as comfortable as I can be in these expanders. The best way I can describe them is like two big boulders on my chest. True story: I tell everyone to poke them just because I think it's hilarious to see their look of shock once they feel how hard they are🤣It's insane to think that going from expanders to implants isn't apples to apples, and my exact size is ultimately up to my plastic surgeon's discretion tomorrow as he decides what fits/looks the best (since I'll be comatose on an O.R. table and can't exactly make final decisions🤷🏼♀️). I was always indecisive anyways, and I trust him wholeheartedly. We've had many convos about this :) In a few hours I'll be back in the hospital completing a task I knew I'd set out to do the moment I found out I was BRCA 2 positive. Knowledge is power and I feel powerful knowing I kicked cancer's ass before it could kick mine. The past 3 months have been a whirlwind. Thank you to all of my followers, readers, friends and family from the bottom of my heart for all of your messages and support. I wish I could adequately explain how much you have helped my recovery process. I love you to the O.R. and back!💞 Wearing @goodnightmacaroon. #lesleysbreasties #lesnipsbrcainthebud #breastcancerawareness
Murphy says the difference between the expanders and her new breast implants is like night and day.
"In just 83 days, I went from a completely flat chest in horrific pain to somewhere around a comfortable C-cup. Well...as comfortable as I can be in these expanders," she wrote on Instagram the day before the surgery. "The best way I can describe them is like two big boulders on my chest."
After the surgery, Murphy thanked her surgeon in an Instagram post: "Dr. Wright, thank you for ridding me of those boulders and giving me my normalcy back! You are a magician and I am in awe of your talents."
Murphy, who came in fifth place during Sean Lowe's season onThe Bachelor, even shared a festive Fourth of July photo on Instagram. "Stuffing bras since the 90s," she wrote in the caption. "Red stripes, white gauze, blue sunnies."