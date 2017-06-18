‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Marry in Mexico Despite Show Drama

The show may have stopped but the wedding must go on.

Season three Bachelor in Paradise stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have married in a beach wedding in Mexico, E! News reports. The couple was the only one from their season to stay together.

The couple, who initially appeared to be an unlikely one during the third season of the show, wed in an intimate ceremony in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Chris Harrison served as officiant at the beachside ceremony. Earlier this year, Bass shared that Bachelor Nation member Wells Adam would be a groomsman while Jade Tolbert and Juelia Kinney would serve as bridesmaids for Waddell.

One week before the wedding, Warner Bros. announced that production on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise had officially been halted due to an investigation into allegations of misconduct. The shows ultimate fate remains up in the air. The wedding, which was intended to air as part of Bachelor in Paradise’s fourth season that was slated to premiere on August 8, was still filmed. ABC has confirmed that the wedding will air later this year as it’s own special event.

Congratulations to the happy couple!