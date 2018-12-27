‘Bachelor’ Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham ‘Can’t Wait’ to Meet Their Baby

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready to be a first time dad!

The 37-year old recently shared a photo on his Instagram story of his fiancée, Lauren Burnham, getting an ultrasound. The reality TV star responded to a fan who asked, “What is most exciting about being a dad?” with, “So many things but mostly doing this together with her.”

“I can’t wait to meet this little person that has already grabbed our hearts,” he added.

Luyendyk Jr. recalled the first time he heard about the exciting news alongside a photo of six pregnancy tests saying, “Honestly I had tears in my eyes and Lauren was in shock haha.”

The couple shared that they’re counting down the days until their little one arrives, which is just “5 months [and] 8 days” away. When a fan asked them when they will announce whether they’re having a little boy or girl, Luyendyk responded that “the plan is to reveal on the Bachelor premiere.”

All of this comes just one day after they told fans their bun in the oven is the size of a turnip.

Their child may still be in the womb but they already have social media! The soon-to-be parents created their little one an Instagram page, “@babyluyendyk,” and have shared updates with followers. Their most recent photo shows Burnham in a long red dress, posing by a poinsettia and Christmas wreath.

“Turnip it’s Christmas! My 17-week b-day falls on Christmas and I’ve been getting so many presents! So this week I’m the size of a turnip or a pomegranate!,” the caption reads, expressing it from the baby’s point of view.

“I like to think of myself as a turnip this week because I think of the leaves as hair and that makes me laugh,” the caption continued. “Yesterday Mom’s friend had a baby and we went to see him, don’t know if I’m looking forward to the whole birth thing yet but I have time to warm up to it. So if you’re wondering what I’ve been up to I grew a lot this week and now my little skeleton is forming from cartilage into bone and getting harder. I’m moving around more and more. Mom felt me kick for the first time and I’m planning on doing that some more, gotta stay active ya know? That’s all for now but I want to say Merry Christmas to everyone out there and talk to you next week.”

“We’re really excited,” Burnham expressed, despite the “really bad” morning sickness.

Luyendyk Jr. added, “I’ve always wanted to be a dad and I know Lauren is going to be such a great mom. I see it all in front of me, and that is really gratifying.”

The two first announced they were expecting back in November and their baby is expected in June.

Until then, the soon-to-be newlyweds will officially tie the knot in just over two weeks on Jan. 12 in Hawaii.