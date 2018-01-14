Aziz Ansari Accused of Sexual Misconduct With Photographer

Master of None creator, writer and lead actor Aziz Ansari became the latest Hollywood star to be accused of sexual misconduct on Saturday after 23-year-old anonymous Brooklyn photographer claimed he behaved inappropriately during a 2017 date.

In an interview with Babe, the woman claimed the two met at an Emmy’s after-party on Sept. 17, 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I stood up, and I’m like tipsy at this point and feeling really confident. I’m in a gown, and I walked up to Aziz and said, ‘What’d you just shoot with?’ ” the woman said, noticing both she and Ansari were using the same retro camera.

The two met for a date on Sept. 25, starting at Ansari’s Tribeca apartment, then at an oyster bar along the Hudson River. She noticed he was quickly trying to get her out of there after they ate.

“When the waiter came over he quickly asked for the check and he said like, ‘Let’s get off this boat.’ Like, he got the check and then it was bada-boom, bada-bing, we’re out of there,” she said.

She then claimed the two returned to his apartment, where he tried to have sex with her but she declined. He then proceeded to perform oral sex on her, then demanded that she reciprocate.

She then went into graphic detail about his actions, saying he kept trying to force his fingers in her mouth and in her groin.

“It was 30 minutes of me getting up and moving and him following and sticking his fingers down my throat again. It was really repetitive. It felt like a f—-ing game,” she recounted.

“Most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points,” she said. “He probably moved my hand to his d— five to seven times. I stopped moving my lips and turned cold.”

After several failed attempts to convince her to have sex, the two sat down and watched an episode of Seinfeld.

“I remember saying, ‘You guys are all the same, you guys are all the f—-ing same,’ ” she recalled.

Ansari asked her what she meant. When she turned to answer, she says he met her with “gross, forceful kisses.”

She got up to leave, but Ansari insisted he order her a car.

“I cried the whole ride home. At that point I felt violated. That last hour was so out of my hand,” she wrote.

Ansari texted her the following morning, saying he enjoyed their date.

“Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me,” the woman responded. “You ignored clear non-verbal clues; you kept going with advances. I want to make sure you’re aware so maybe the next girl doesn’t have to cry on the ride home.”

“I’m so sad to hear this,” Ansari responded. “Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”

Ansari has yet to respond to the accusations.