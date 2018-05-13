Avicii’s Girlfriend Says Trolls Blame Her for Deejay’s Suicide, Photos Reveal

Avicii’s girlfriend has revealed a series of photos, in which she claims that trolls are blaming her for the deejay’s suicide.

In the photos posted to Instagram, Czech-born model Tereza Kačerová shared a letter she has written to people she defines as “hate-filled hearts (and a few legitimate sociopaths).”

“This is the most horrible time of my life. I’m drowning in all-encompassing sadness,” Kačerová writes in the letter, adding, “Anxiety sets in about two hours before I open my eyes, I can’t count the amount of times I’ve had a beer before I even brush my teeth.”

She digs into the trolls making comments to her online by saying, “All you are capable of is negativity. Sweet little comments like, ‘Tim decided to check out because he was sick of you,’ go beyond crossing all lines and you should be ashamed of yourselves for being such vile creatures.”

Kačerová also laments not being able to do anything to stop Avicii from reportedly taking his own life, writing, “You think I haven’t thought back to every conversation we ever had, every decision we ever made, every time I was a bitch because I was hungry and wondered a hundred, two hundred, three hundred times if things had gone differently, if he would still be here?”

The model then called out “fans” of the deejay for the things they’ve said to her, chiding, “You think it’s in any way acceptable to try make this more painful for me than it already is? And you do this in the name of Tim?”

“Tim would have wanted this. Tim would have wanted that. First of all you don’t even have the right to call him Tim. Are you on a first name basis because as far as I know, Tim didn’t know you exist,” she went on. “So sit down. He’s Tim to me. To you he’s Avicii.”

“If you actually knew Tim, even in the slightest, you would know he would be disgusted at your despicable behaviour. He would be appalled. You know nothing,” she later added. “Oh and those of you being mean to me because you feel like we’re competing for Tim – let’s be clear – you were never in the game,” she added.

Avicii passed away just last month after allegedly taking his own life. At this time, no official cause of death has been released by authorities, but it has been reported that his passing was likely due to suicide.