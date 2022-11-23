August Alsina Appears to Come Out, Introduces Boyfriend

August Alsina appears to have found a new love after his infamous "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith. Alsina spoke about love and fear during the Nov. 21 finale of The Surreal Life on VH1. After filming wrapped a year earlier, the singer said the show had impacted his life. "My life has become even more surreal," he said, noting his life has "changed drastically" since the show, and the experience "has taught me love in so many different forms and facets. "Love showed up," Alsina said. "But in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love, and that loves me back and is teaching me so much about loving and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all of the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love is supposed to look like." A man then walked in and sat beside him as he finished talking, and they hugged.

The words Alsina used and the embrace between the two men made fans assume he is gay or bisexual, and they expressed their support on Twitter. Almost two years ago, Alsina's romance with Will Smith's wife, 51, was revealed. His love life has attracted much attention since he revealed in 2020 that he dated Pinkett Smith while she was married to Smith and that the actor had approved of the relationship during their time as a couple. As soon as the affair was revealed, the Smiths issued a statement denying it had taken place. Pinkett Smith confirmed the affair days later on Red Table Talk, calling it an "entanglement" and adding that it wasn't a "transgression" since she and Smith were on break at the time.

She said her husband did not give his blessing to the relationship and clarified that he had not been involved. Alsina revealed the relationship during an interview with Angela Yee on The Breakfast Club one month earlier. "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing," he said in June 2020. According to Alsina, in 2015, he fell in love with Pinkett Smith after being introduced by her son, Jaden. The two became very close, took a vacation to Hawaii together in 2016, and attended the BET Awards in 2017.