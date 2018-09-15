Asia Argento Spotted in Public for First Time Since Sexual Assault Allegations

Asia Argento has been spotted in public for the first time since the news of sexual assault allegations against her were first reported.

The actress was photographed in Rome, Italy with a friend who was reportedly taking her back to her home after the two had been at a house-party the night prior.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, the actress did not appear to be making an attempt to hide herself, as she only wore a pair of sunglasses to hide her face.

The controversy surrounding Argento first made headlines in August when it was reported that she paid a large settlement to young actor Jimmy Bennett following allegations that she had a sexual relationship with him when he was still a minor.

Notably, Argento has been a leader in the #MeToo movement, having claimed that she was sexually assaulted by disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

Argento subsequently denied the accusations brought against her, but photos and text messages that emerged seems to serve as evidence that the two did in fact have a relationship.

Eventually, Bennett released a statement explaining why he had not come forward sooner but felt comfortable doing so now.

“Many brave women and men have spoken out about their own experiences during the #metoo movement, and I appreciate the bravery that it took for each and every one of them to take such a stand,” Bennet’s statement began. “I did not initially speak out about my story because I chose to handle it in private with the person who wronged me.”

“My trauma resurfaced as she came out as a victim herself. I have not made a public statement in the past days and hours because I was ashamed and afraid to be part of the public narrative,” the actor continued. “I was underage when the event took place, and I tried to seek justice in a way that made sense to me at the time because I was not ready to deal with the ramifications of my story becoming public.”

“At the time I believed there was still a stigma to being in the situation as a male in our society. I didn’t think that people would understand the event that took place from the eyes of a teenage boy,” Bennett finally said. “I have had to overcome many adversities in my life, and this is another that I will deal with, in time. I would like to move past this event in my life, and today I choose to move forward, no longer in silence.”

At this time, Argento does not appear to have released a response to Bennett’s official statement.