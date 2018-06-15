Asia Argento Shares Lyrics to David Bowie Song in Wake of Anthony Bourdain’s Death: ‘Look up Here I’m in Heaven’

Asia Argento has taken to social media to share the lyrics to a David Bowie song, in the wake of her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain‘s death.

The actress/director shared some of the words from the 2015 track “Lazarus,” which was coincidentally the final single Bowie released before he died in January 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Look up here, I’m in heaven / I’ve got scars that can’t be seen / I’ve got drama, can’t be stolen / Everybody knows me now,” Argento typed out over a screenshot of the track details. “[Verse 2] Look up here, man, I’m in danger/ I’ve got nothing left to lose / I’m so high it makes my brain whirl / Dropped my cell phone down below / Ain’t that just like me?”

Argento and Bourdain reportedly began dating in 2017, but it has been speculated that the relationship may have been coming to an end just before Bourdain took his own life by hanging himself in a French hotel room.

Her good friend, and fellow #MeToo movement activist, Rose McGowan quickly came out to speak on how strong the actress has been Bourdain’s death was announced.

“As I watch Asia do her job on set today, I see a pillar of strength who continues to work to put food on her children’s table,” McGowan wrote in an open letter shared by TMZ. “I see Elizabeth Taylor carrying on filming Cat on a Hot Tin Roof despite her love, her husband, dying in a plane crash.”

“I see all of us who have carried on. Please join me in sending healing energy to Anthony on his journey, and to all who’ve been left behind to journey on without him,” she continued. “There is no one to blame but the stigma of loneliness, the stigma of asking for help, the stigma of mental illness, the stigma of being famous and hurting.”

She also further addressed the “blame” that had been placed on Argento by some who alleged that recently surfaced photos of her embracing another man may have been what fueled Bourdain’s decision.

“To the media and to the random commenter, Anthony would never have wanted Asia to be hurt, I’d like to think he would want us to have the collective conversation that needs to be had about depression,” she wrote. ” Blame is NOT a conversation, it is the shutting down of our collective growth. Which is where we are now. We have a choice as humans, shrink to our smaller, uglier selves, or be better and grow as only true Phoenixes can. I urge you to be that Phoenix.”

Bourdain was cremated in France this week, with his ashes scheduled to be flown back to the United States on June 15.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).