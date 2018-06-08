Who Is Anthony Bourdain’s Girlfriend, Asia Argento?

Anthony Bourdain passed away Friday at the age of 61, leaving behind his girlfriend of two years, Asia Argento. The celebrity chef and CNN host began dating the Italian actress in 2018 after the couple met on the set of his show, Parts Unknown.

Argento, an actress and director, shared on Instagram in May that she had directed an episode of Parts Unknown. The news accompanied a photo of Bourdain seated on a ferry.

The couple often spoke out about their relationship with words of encouragement and praise for each other.

“[Asia] has spent a lifetime in film since she was 9 years old. She comes from generations of filmmakers on both sides of the family,” Bourdain told People. “She’s a really accomplished director and writer, along with being a longtime actress and a real sponge for culture, music, literature. So she’s enormously helpful and inspiring.”

He also revealed that their relationship thrives despite their hectic schedules.

“We both work a lot. And we’re both away from home a lot, so we’re both circus freaks in the same circus—or different circuses, I guess,” Bourdain said.

When Argento found herself in the spotlight in the height of the Harvey Weinstein accusations, Bourdain remained steadfastly supportive of her. She was one of the women who came forward in the tell-all New Yorker article that sparked the investigations into Weinstein’s conduct.

“I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world,” Bourdain tweeted to Argento when the article came out.

The outspoken chef didn’t stop there, but also took to Twitter to blast Weinstein and those who stood by him all this time, knowing that he was guilty of such behavior.

The renowned chef started by calling all of the Hollywood elites that remained silent on Weinstein’s sexual harassment allegations “nauseating, chicken-hearted enablers.”

Argento’s bravery has had a profound impact. On May 31, Weinstein was indicted by a grand jury.

“A Grand Jury has voted to indict Harvey Weinstein on charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a press release.

The 66-year-old producer could find himself behind bars for up to 25 years if found guilty.

In addition to his charges in New York being investigated by federal prosecutors, the Manhattan D.A. and the NYPD, Weinstein is also being probed by the LAPD, which sent three cases to the L.A. County D.A. on Feb. 8. UK police also continue their own investigation.

There are also nearly a dozen lawsuits filed in the courts against Weinstein from some of the 80 women who have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual assault and more.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).