'The Ranch' Star Ashton Kutcher Slams Donald Trump for Ignoring Iowa After Deadly Derecho Destroys Millions of Crops

Ashton Kutcher has devoted himself to grabbing The White House's attention on social media. His goal? To find out why Iowa is being ignored for federal relief in the wake of a derecho that hit his home state and others in the Midwest earlier in the week.

As Kutcher points out on Twitter, the storm moved from Nebraska, into Iowa and into Indiana. One Indiana woman was found dead according to Fox News, still holding her grandson inside her crushed mobile home. Another death was reported in Iowa. Kutcher, a native of Cedar Rapids, called out the Trump administration for the lack of effort throughout the state.

"Where is the federal relief for Iowa? 10m acres of crops have been destroyed. Houses. Communities. Wake up federal gov! What because it's not called a tornado or hurricane you don't need to act fast? Come On!!" The Ranch star wrote on Twitter.

Kutcher also aimed his ire directly at Donald Trump and Mike Pence, posting photos of the storm's damage. He also took time criticizing them for only caring when campaigning in the state. "[Mike Pence], you were there campaigning. You saw with your own eyes. Do something," Kutcher wrote.

Kutcher also retweeted a post by NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner who also calls Cedar Rapids his hometown. "My hometown of Cedar Rapids, IA and surrounding areas have been devastated due to high winds and storms this week... the communities need help - if you can lend a hand in any way please do & if anyone has some info on specific ways to help, please share," Warner wrote.

According to Fox News, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said early estimates have 10 million acres of corn have been destroyed or 1/3 of the state's 31 million acres of farmland. Many grain bins were damaged by the storm too. Winds reached over 100 mph according to weather experts tracking it across Des Moines. Iowa's Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig spoke with reporters about what he saw on the ground.

"It's incredibly devastating to see what's happening to crops, and to structures all across the storm path," Naig said about the damages.