‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher Deletes ‘Snarky’ Tweet Amid Demi Moore Marriage Revelations

Demi Moore’s new memoir Inside Out is causing quite a stir as the 56-year-old actress opens up about a wide range of topics regarding her personal life, some of which seems to have caught the attention of her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, the Ranch star wrote, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The assumption by most is that this was in reference to some of things Moore wrote in the book. He followed it up with a tweet saying, “Life is good -Larry Kutcher.”

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️ — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

One revelation that could have potentially prompted the near-tweet from Kutcher was her writing that he wanted to have threesomes, and that her agreeing to do so was part of the reason they eventually split up. Moore called it a mistake, writing “I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

That isn’t the only negative claim she makes about Kutcher. In an interview with Diane Sawyer while promoting the book, Moore says that she found out Kutcher cheated on her via Google Alerts. The alert stemmed from San Diego administrative assistant Sara Leal telling intimate details about her relationship with Kutcher to Us Weekly.

Moore said she called Kutcher right away and asked him if what Leal said was true. Moore says he admitted it.

“And I think my response was, ‘Are you f—ing kidding me?’ That was it. And I think I could barely take a breath,” she told Sawyer.

That Us Weekly interview was published in 2011 while Kutcher and Moore were married. They divorced two years later.

Moore also makes a claim in the book about Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer. She writes that she took his virginity while filming No Small Affair in 1984, something she felt bad about. But Cryer says that’s simply not true.

“Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Inside Out hit bookshelves on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Netflix