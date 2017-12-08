‘Full House’ Co-Stars Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen Reunite at Fundraiser

Ashley Olsen and Bob Saget may no longer share the small screen, but the pair reunited at the 30th anniversary of the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine fundraising event in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 5, with Saget sharing a snap of the moment on Facebook.

“So honored my dear friend Ashley Olsen came to support my Scleroderma Research Foundation Event as she has all these years -and here we share a photo with my friend John Oliver generously and hilariously performing at #CoolComedyHotCuisine,” Saget captioned a photo of the trio. “Thank you for your support, John and Ashley!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Us Weekly shares that Saget became a board member of the foundation after losing his sister to scleroderma and the organization launched the Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine fundraiser in 1987, which Olsen and Saget’s other Full House co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure have previously attended.

In another Facebook post, Saget revealed that the night raised over $1 million to fund research.

Saget and Olsen starred together on Full House in the ’90s, and while Saget and other members of the cast have reprised their roles on the Netflix spinoff Fuller House, Olsen and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, have chosen not to appear.

“People should do what they want with their lives, and when they’re 9 months old and they get a job, [they have a right to stop doing it],” Saget told Entertainment Tonight in November of the twins’ decision. “I love them very very much, Ashley and Mary-Kate, and they love what they do and acting is not what they want to do.”

Photo Credit: Jeff Franklin Productions