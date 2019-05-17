Ashley Massaro’s Daughter Speaks Out After the WWE and Playboy Star’s Death

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro passed away on Thursday at age 39, leaving behind her 18-year-old daughter, Alexa.

After Massaro's passing, Alexa shared a tribute to her mom on her Instagram Story with two different photos of the pair together. The first was a recent photo on which Alexa had written, "i wish i could have gotten more recent pictures."

"i love you mommy i want to wake up in your arms more than anything i want to give u a big hug please come back this cant [sic] be real."

She followed that with a throwback photo of herself as a little girl, Massaro holding her daughter as they both smiled at the camera.

"please god this cant [sic] be it," Alexa wrote.

After Massaro's death was reported, the former WWE Superstar began receiving tributes on social media from both friends and fans, as well as numerous wrestlers.

Ashley Massaro ❤️ Thank you for the memories. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 17, 2019

Stunned to hear of the untimely passing of #AshleyMassaro

The first time I met her, she went out of her way to say hello, and always had kind and encouraging words since.

We recently discussed working together. My heart breaks for her daughter. Rest in Love and Power, Ashley. pic.twitter.com/Pq4tk5Ywe6 — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) May 17, 2019

"Darling [Ashley Massaro] my heart hurts so much with this news," Trish Stratus wrote on Instagram. "I'm having a hard time processing this news of my friend, a fellow worker, a fellow mom. I'm both sad and mad...Rest In Peace baby girl, I hope you know how much you were loved by everyone, especially your punx. Sending the brightest light and the most love to Ashley's daughter and her family."

Words cannot express my sadness for the Loss of @ashleymassaro. Ashley took me under her wing & was so sweet to Me. I have very fond memories, that I will treasure. Too young to be gone. "What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more pic.twitter.com/DDamfsbEdh — Layla El (@mslayel) May 17, 2019

We are so saddened to hear the news of Ashley Massaro. She had such a tender heart and sweet soul. We will always remember her of that. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. RIP Ashley ❤️B&N https://t.co/rc7ShWJuNa — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 17, 2019

Massaro debuted in the WWE after winning the WWE Diva Search in 2005, performing with the company from 2005-2008 before requesting to be released due to her daughter being sick. In 2007, she appeared on Survivor: China, and has worked as a television and radio host. She was also a model and appeared on the April 2007 cover of Playboy magazine.

Her cause of death has not been released, but TMZ reports it is being classed as "non-criminal."

