Ashley Judd Slams ‘Misogynistic Savages’ Criticizing Her Appearance Following Health Crisis

Ashley Judd is calling out the “misogynistic savages” criticizing her appearance as she endorsed Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign in a video earlier this week. The Double Jeopardy actress took to Facebook Thursday to issue a statement after her name trended on Twitter alongside tweets from people calling her “puffy” and questioning if she had gotten plastic surgery as well as those defending her appearance.

Judd began her statement calling out the “misogynistic savages of both sexes” and thanking the people defending what she thought was “woman bashing” based on her sharing her political opinion. She then went on to explain she has been getting Botox injections at the recommendation of her doctor to attempt to curb her siege migraines, the most recent of which lasted a “grueling four and a half months.”

My friend @AshleyJudd made a few calls to people who chipped in a few dollars to our campaign. I’m proud that our campaign is grassroots—built by people, not Super PACs or billionaires. Chip in $3 tonight, and Ashley could call you to say thanks! https://t.co/qOzNnVvmg4 pic.twitter.com/2SJOEAGKCp — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 11, 2020

After her neurologist pain specialist “banned” her from any activity other than mild walking, Judd revealed that the “forced inertia” and medication resulted in “some un-fun weight gain.” She has since been cleared for exercise, and said she is planning to run a half-marathon soon.

“What I know is that misogynists on Twitter have been slaughtering me compared to my pre-weight gain idealized self,” she wrote. “My conventionally thin, athletic, ‘pretty’ AcroYoga body, and more slender face, is merely the flip side of the same patriarchal coin.”

“Those of you who are talking about my female appearance, making assessments about my worth and desirability are basing your opinions on wholly gendered norms,” she continued. “The good news for my empowered self is I don’t take compliments any more seriously than I do slurs.”

Propping up other women, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals as having experienced far more aggressive discrimination, Judd urged people to “speak up anyway.”

“The slings and arrows will come, but your voice and the body from which it comes is beautiful, courageous, powerful, and necessary,” she continued.



“Conversations about our female bodies will continue to roar — both about us and outside of us,” she wrote. “What I know for sure is that my peace is on the inside, in spite of the patriarchy and all who participate in it, male and female.”

