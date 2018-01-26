Ashley Graham Tattoos Husband’s Initials on Her Neck

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Ashley Graham has been married to Justin Ervin for eight years. And to show how much she cares about him, she got a tattoo of his initial on the back of her neck.

Graham posted a photo of her at the tattoo parlor shop on Thursday.

“You guys, I’m going to get a tattoo!” Graham wrote. “I’m going to get a little J. J for Justin. Aww!”

Graham met Ervin back in 2009 while the two were attending church.

The two were both recently on Graham’s Instagram, with Graham posing topless while Ervin covered her up.

“Find that one who can support you in every way,” Graham wrote. “ILYSM (I love you so much) baby.”

Graham was also recently on The View, sharing her #MeToo story of sexual harassment. Her incident took place when she was just 17.

“I was shooting a big campaign, and a photo assistant said, ‘Come here, I wanna talk to you.’ And he lured me into this hallway, pushed me into a closet. He exposed himself, and he said, ‘Look at what you did to me all day long, now touch it,’ ” Graham said.

She declined, and while initially nobody found out she was later labeled as a “difficult model” and struggled to find work.

“That was when I was 17 years old; I’m 30 now, and I know if somebody tried doing that to somebody who was younger on set…there’s so many things I would want to do and say to that person,” Graham said.