Watch: Swimsuit-Clad Ashley Graham Gets Down in New Music Video

Ashley Graham’s latest bikini-clad video will instantly heat up your winter chills.

The model is back for a video campaign to show off a new collection of suits by Swimwear For All, a company that caters to women of all sizes.

In the clip, 30-year-old Graham and fellow models dance around on a Bahamas vacation as singer Lizzo chants her earworm and female anthem “Good as Hell.”

Graham, Lizzo and models Elaine Irwin, Rachel Peru, Stefania Ferrario and Lori Harvey get playful in the pool, ride jet skis and prance for their best Baywatch impressions, all while showcasing the 2018 swimwear collection on their various body types.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked just as comfortable on the sporty jet ski as she felt, Graham admitted. “I grew up jet skiing on the lake so it was fun to show off my skills, and Lizzo brought such amazing energy to the shoot,” she said of the day making the video in a Caribbean paradise.

After Swimsuits For All posted the flirty video on social media Monday, fans flooded the post with praises for body positivity and female fierceness.

“Love love love this!!!!!!! You girls are so amazing! Thanks for helping so many women to rock the beach in any size!!!! Big hug!” one follower wrote. Another added, “This is all the empowerment I need.”

Graham is one of the most influential advocates for plus-size models (though she prefers “curvy models” as a more appropriate term.) She has broken stereotypes by landing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and rocking the runway in various high-fashion shows and lingerie campaigns.

For her, it’s all about exuding confidence and sex appeal, then passing those feelings on to others.

“Yes, I am a curvy woman,” Graham wrote in a “Shamed If I Do, Shamed If I Don’t” essay for Lenny. “My industry labels me a ‘plus size’ model, and society has labeled me a ‘plus size’ woman. But I am not just here for the size 8s (where plus-size modeling starts) or the size 14s (my current size) or the size 18s (my former size). I am here for all women who don’t feel comfortable in their skin, who need a reminder that their unique bodies are beautiful.”