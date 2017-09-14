Ashley Graham Is Not Happy With Rihanna’s Fenty Runway Models

Ashley Graham is not happy with Rihanna. The body-positive activist and model slammed Rihanna for the models’ lack of diversity in her Fenty show during New York Fashion Week.

In an interview with Yahoo! Beauty, the 29-year-old said that she was upset with the lack of curvy models in the fashion shows this week.

“It’s sad,” she says. “It’s funny to me, because I’ll look at runways and think, I’d look so great in those clothes, or I know curvy women who would look so great in those clothes.”

“I was at Fenty, and that was an amazing show. But how dope would it have been to see some curves on the runway? I think Baja East would be really cool to have curves on the runway. Philipp Plein would be really cool.”

While Rihanna’s diverse Fenty Beauty products do sell out in a matter of days, Graham is pointing out body type diversity.

And though the fall 2017 shows saw a record 27 plus-size model appearances in New York alone — up from 16 the previous season and a mere six the one before — Graham says there’s still lots of progress to be made.

Graham herself walked in many shows throughout the week-long event, like the Christian Siriano and Prabal Gurung shows. On Monday, she walked the runway at the Addition Elle show, rocking her own lingerie line.

Graham has been a longtime supporter of body positivity and body activism. She made history as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first-ever curvy cover model, and is constantly preaching body acceptance.

