Ashley Graham Posts Slew of New Baby Bump Photos With In-Laws

Ashley Graham recently took to Instagram to post a slew of new baby bump photos, while on vacation with her in-laws. In the post, Graham shared photos of the family hanging out in a Rhode Island home with a beach, view, as well as some images of her posing with her in-laws in formal-wear, with Graham’s pregnant physique being highlighted. One photo also features the supermodel in her underwear while holding a tiny yellow onesie in front of her growing belly.

In the post caption, Graham wrote, “When you marry your partner, you often marry their family. I am so lucky and grateful to have the best mother, sister and aunt in law a girl could ask for! Such a special weekend celebrating my mother in law’s 75th birthday and aunt in law’s 70th at @oceanhouseri!”

Many of her fans have since been commenting on the post, with one writing, “I wonder which one is 75 cause none of them look a day over 50 they are all gorgeous women!”

“You guys have such a beautiful bond! It always filled my heart with joy when I was around you all. So much love!” another fan wrote.

“Love this and you! Congrats, you look beautiful, you give girls like me confidence,” someone else commented.

“What I want to know is how any one of these ladies is 70! Like wow! I want to look like that when I am 70 & 75,” one other follower added. “Beautiful fam Ashley!”

“You look Amazing! Such a real person to inspire us all to be our authentic self!” a final user offered.

Back on Aug. 14, Graham announced that she and her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin, are expecting their first child. The couple made the big announcement on their ninth wedding anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham wrote in an Instagram post. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin] Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin also posted about the big moments, sharing a photo of the pair kissing and a sonogram photo, alongside the pregnancy announcement.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary [Ashley],” Ervin wrote. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

At this time it does not appear the couple has announced an expected due date for their baby.

