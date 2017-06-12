Ashley Graham Reveals Killer Curves In Denim Getup

Ashley Graham is showing off her curvy figure in a series of photos in which she sports a skintight, all-denim ensemble. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram this weekend to unleash the sexy pics.

The trio of snaps shows the 29-year-old brunette beauty wearing a cleavage-baring denim top with jean bottoms of a lighter shade. She posed with her long locks cascaded down her side as she leaned over a stairway landing in a chic setting. Graham shared the gallery of snaps without a caption but there truly were no words needed.

Ashley Graham has been quite busy in recent weeks. When she isn’t posing for steamy photo shoots, she has been hitting up the fashion show circuit in Los Angeles. This past Thursday, she attended the Moschino Resort Collection runway show.

While the Vogue cover girl may be one of the world’s most sought-after models now, Graham recently explained that she nearly gave up her dreams of being a model.

“Everything was about exterior, everything was about weight for me,” Graham said during an interview with ET. “I really had to step back and say, ‘OK, am I looking for love through sex? Am I looking for love through food? Am I looking for love through the affirmation of fashion people who don’t understand my body?’” she said. “I had to really have, like, a come to Jesus moment.”

Graham said that she once had a conversation with her mother that motivated her to keep pursuing a modeling career.

“I said, ‘I can’t do it anymore, I’m coming home. This is it,’ and she said, ‘No, no, you’re not coming home. Your body is going to change someone’s life and New York needs you. The fashion industry needs you,’ and I stayed,” Graham said.

Last week, Ashley Graham spoke out against the media that labeled her as “brave” for sharing photos that show her in a skin-filled swimsuit.

“Today they’re calling me brave because I posted a photo of my cellulite,” she said. “The majority of women have cellulite so I’m not going to hide behind Photoshop or retouching — so if the paparazzi gets my cellulite on my big ass, so be it and I’ll post it.”

This isn't the first time that Ashley Graham has clapped back at the media.