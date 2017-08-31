Ashley Graham ‘Casually’ Models Leopard-Print Bikini

Ashley Graham has been vacationing in Bali, Indonesia, with her mother this past week, and she’s been sure to strike some modeling poses along the way.

Teaching mom how to casually model👯 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

In the photo, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model can be seen striking a pose in a leopard-print bikini top paired with black bottoms. She accents the look with black sunglasses and a gold necklace.

There are also two more photos attached, which can be seen by swiping, that show Graham in more candid positions as she cheeses it up in the swimwear.

She captioned the photos, “Teaching mom how to casually model.”

Graham also posted another bikini photo from the trip. In this earlier shot, she’s throwing up some peace-sign gestures as she kneels in a black bikini embroidered with a floral design.

See the other bikini photo below.