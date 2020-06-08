Jay-Z Sends Private Jet for Ahmaud Arbery's Lawyers to Attend Court Hearing

If you're a fan of Jay-Z, you would know that the rapper has been a vocal supporter of the black community. A new report from Variety highlighted exactly how Jay-Z is giving back to his community amidst such a difficult time. The publication reported that the rapper stepped in to help Blerim Elmazi and S. Lee Merritt, the two lawyers representing Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man who was fatally shot while jogging in February.

Variety reported that Elmazi and Merritt were due to attend a court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia recently. However, the two lawyers found themselves without transportation on June 4 and risked being unable to attend the court hearing. As Elmazi revealed on Instagram, this is when Jay-Z stepped in. Elmazi explained that he and Merritt received a call at 1 a.m. from Roc Nation, Jay-Z's entertainment company, which told them that they could use the company's private plane. Elmazi wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself and Merritt alongside Roc Nation's plane, "Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia this morning. No flights to take us there last night. @leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars. At 1 am we started losing hope till we got a call from Jay Z’s people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Thankful for their support. Updates on the hearing soon."

Merritt also took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the "99 Problems" rapper and Roc Nation, writing, “When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice… Jay Z sends his private jet." Ultimately, Merritt and Elmazi were able to make it to Georgia for the court hearing, where they stood with Arbery's family as details about his murder were read. Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 by two white men, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael.

Gregory, Travis, and William Bryan, who filmed the killing, have since been arrested and charged with murder. According to Variety, new information was presented at the hearing. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Richard Dial reportedly testified that Travis, who fired the three shots that killed Arbery, used a racial slur during the incident. All three men involved in this case remain in police custody.