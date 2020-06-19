Ashley Graham Shows Fresh Chipped Tooth in Surprising Video After Eating Frozen Cookie

✖

A frozen cookie has led to a dental emergency for Ashley Graham. The model recalled the events in an Instagram video on Thursday, which ended with a surprise twist that caused quite the reaction.

"Shoutout to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world, putting them in the freezer and having your daughter break her tooth on them," Graham said in the clip. Though she covered her mouth at the beginning, she revealed her chipped tooth at the very end. Just hours after its initial posting, the post had racked up nearly 5,000 comments. Understandably, most of them were in disbelief over what they just witnessed.

Comedian Heather McMahan wrote, "nothing like a good cookie to snap ya tooth off!" She also praised Graham for "keeping it real," adding "I love it!" Influencer Denise Mercedes confessed that the same thing "has actually happened to me," while model Nicolette Mason still complimented Graham over "the fact that you still look good"

Of course, Graham is no stranger to making a splash on social media. Back in February, she posted a photo of her changing her son in an aisle of Staples. "S— just got real!" Graham wrote in the caption, along with a carefully censored photo. "First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!

While the reactions to the post were divided, to say the least, talk show host Wendy Williams weighed in over the matter on May 5. "I don't like what she did," she said in a pre-quarantine episode of The Wendy Williams Show. "Now, as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables. So she's in Staples with her 7-week-old son... and he does an explosive. So she changed that in the aisle. Personally speaking, I don't want to see that."

More recently, Graham recalled some of the less-pleasant memories attached to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover in an interview with Naomi Campbell's podcast, No Filter with Naomi. "There was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover," Graham said.