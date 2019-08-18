Ashley Graham Applauded by Fans for Intimate Photo in the Buff Following Pregnancy Announcement

Ashley Graham shared the joyous news of her pregnancy earlier this week, stirring up fans with well wishes. But Sunday, she earned praise for a related reason thanks to a revealing nude photo the model shared to Instagram.

“Same same but a little different,” Graham captioned the photo that showed her body with all its stretch marks, folds and imperfections, earning plenty of glowing comments in the process.

“This is what girls need to see. We need this as a reference for real and relatable. Women young and old. Thank you!” one fan wrote in response to the photo, adding a red heart emoji at the end.

“Real women have curves,” another added in. “Stretch mark represents different stages in life…love who [you] are.”

“Beautiful beautiful ANGEL,” another tossed in.

“More women need to see this? NO. More MEN need to see this,” another exclaimed.

One user wrote a touching note about how Graham has inspired her daughter and her desires to be a plus-sized model on her own.

“Thank you so much for posting your last post. My daughter absolutely adores you and she’s always talked about being a plus-size model but she said she has stretch marks and she’s not perfect like Ashley Graham,” the note opened up. “When I just showed her that pic she literally thought it was a picture of her. And when I said it was Ashley Graham her eyes lit up. She said, “mama that looks just like me!”. And I got to say I told you so!!! And just like that her confidence soared through the roof! Thank you so much!!!”

Others took the photo as a reason to comment on how fashion magazines and content typically presents a “faux” beauty, where the reality of a photo like Graham’s is covered up or Photoshopped out.

“I dream of a day where magazines stop touching up photos and show the real women of the world. Thank you for sharing your true self with the world!!! I see this picture and think go girl!!!” a grateful user wrote.

It’s a perfect cap to Graham’s week, giving a nice close following her pregnancy announcement.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she captioned the video announcing the pregnancy. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin]. Life is about to get even better.”