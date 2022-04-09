'As the World Turns' Legend Kathryn Hays Dies at 87

✖

As the World Turns fans have lost a beloved character. Kathryn Hays, who played Kim on the CBS soap opera for 38 years, died on March 25 in Fairfield, Conn. She was 87-years-old. At this time, the cause of death has not been revealed. In a statement, her longtime scene partner Don Hastings, who played Dr. Robert "Bob" for 50 years on the show, spoke of their close relationship. "Our relationship as Bob and Kim was as close as Kathryn and my relationship, except we were not married," he began, per TV Line. "We were more like brother and sister, and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse, and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her."

Hays began her television career began in the early 1960s. Some of her most notable roles in shows such as Hawaiian Eye, Dr. Kildare, Route 66, Bonanza, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Outside of the soap, she's most known for playing Elizabeth Reynolds in The Road West, which she played for all 29 episodes of the 1860s-set serial. She made guest appearances on over 40 TV shows. One of her last was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

She began her work on As the World Turns in August 1972 when she originated the role. She played the character until September 2010 when the CBS soap went off the air for good.

Hays was also a Broadway star, starring in productions such as Ladybug, Ladybug, The Irregular Verb to Love, and Hot September. She also was cast in productions of Showboat, Richard Rogers' Two By Two, Follies, Dames at Sea, and A Little Night Music.

Hays is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Bob Mancusi. She was also a grandmother. Anyone wishing to honor her memory may contribute to The Greater Bridgeport Symphony in Bridgeport, Conn., The First Church of Christ Scientist in Westport, Conn., or your favorite dog rescue organization.