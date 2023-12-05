Arrest Warrant Issued for Andy Dick

Andy Dick is wanted for arrest after he allegedly did not register as a sex offender upon changing his home address. Los Angeles prosecutors charged the comedian with a crime over "Failure to file a change of address" in connection with his sex offender registration, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Dick's charges are specifically described as follows: "A person who was last registered at a residence address pursuant to the Act who changes his or her residence address, whether within the jurisdiction in which he or she is currently registered or to a new jurisdiction inside or outside the state, shall, in person, within five working days of the move, inform the law enforcement agency or agencies with which he or she last registered of the move."

According to court records, prosecutors filed the case on September 9, 2023, and arraignment was scheduled for October 11. Following the hearing, a warrant is now in place for his arrest. A bench warrant could be issued if he skipped the hearing.

As a result of a 2018 incident in Los Angeles in which an Uber driver accused Dick of groping him, Dick was required to register as a sex offender, resulting from his conviction for sexual battery. He was sentenced to 90 days of jail time at the time. Sex offenders must provide authorities with their current address when registering and update them if they move.

Further, the comedian was ordered to complete 52 Alcoholics Anonymous sessions, 52 sexual compulsion anonymous sessions, and 12 mental health counseling sessions, as well as pay restitution to his victim. There might be an excuse for Andy Dick not appearing at this hearing at this time. At present, the comedian's lawyer is requesting to continue a civil lawsuit he is fighting that is tied to medical problems he is experiencing.

"Andy Dick is being sued for inappropriate conduct based upon criminal charges. Defendant Andy Dick was found guilty in the criminal trial, but since then the proceedings have taken a turn as described in the accompanying document filed under seal. Counsel recently was notified of his client's health status. The health status is filed under seal accompanying this application," it reads.

Accordingly, he cannot participate in court proceedings due to an unknown health condition. However, the condition details are kept under seal, making it unclear exactly what the problem is.

This is not the first time Dick has faced serious legal issues. It was reported last year that the comedian had been arrested and charged with felony burglary after allegedly taking power tools from a house that was under construction. He pleaded guilty and was incarcerated in Santa Barbara County Jail for 90 days.