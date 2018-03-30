Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoing Emergency Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger, star of The Terminator and former Governor of California, has undergone emergency heart surgery.

According to TMZ, the 70-year-old actor was admitted to Cedars-Sinai for a catheter valve replacement.

The procedure took place on Thursday, but there were reportedly complications as this type of surgery is said to be somewhat experimental.

TMZ details that the doctors were prepared in the event of a complication with the replacement valve and quickly got Schwarzenegger into open heart surgery.

That surgery is reported to have lasted for several hours and he is said to be in stable condition currently.

This is actually not the first time that Schwarzenegger has gone through open heart surgery, as he had an aortic valve replaced back in 1997.

His doctors did not feel that the surgery was an absolute necessity at the time, but the iconic star decided to do it anyway while he was still young.

He also made a point to note that his heart condition was congenital and had no connection to steroid use.

While it is good news that Schwarzenegger is reported to be in stable condition, his emergency surgery brings into question the tentative filming schedule he previously announced.

While speaking to The Arnold Fans.com, Schwarzenegger divulged that Terminator 6 is scheduled to start shooting in summer 2018.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that,” he said. “I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

It was also announced that Schwarzenegger is scheduled to begin filming Kung Fury: The Movie (a feature-film version of the short by the same name) almost as soon as the new Terminator wraps up filming.

There are several other projects in the pipeline for as well, with him also telling the outlet, “Then we are finishing off the script now on Triplets, which is sequel to Twins. Then they are also writing King Conan. Then we just made a deal to do a series of westerns on television, so we are looking forward to that.”

In addition to the announcement about Triplets, Schwarzenegger also recently revealed that Eddie Murphy is on board to join him and Danny DeVito in the film.

However, it is entirely possible that after this emergency surgery, his plans to shoot those films could be rearranged.