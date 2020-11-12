Arnold Schwarzenegger Rips Trump Supporters for Low Turnout at Veteran Cemetery in Emotional Veterans Day Video

✖

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently ripped into Donald Trump supporters over the low turnout at Los Angeles National Cemetery. In an emotional Veterans Day video, the former California governor stood in the military cemetery and expressed his deep gratitude and thanks for all those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, for the sacrifices they made. He then shared a second video, wherein he lambasted the fact that he only witnessed a small number of individuals visiting the cemetery to pay their respects to all our fallen veterans.

"I was kind of upset. You have to understand it doesn't make any sense that in this cemetery, where there are almost 100,000 people buried – veterans – that there are only like, 20 people walking around," he said, then going onto shade the current U.S. President and his supporters. "Think about that. I mean, 20 people for almost 100,000 veterans that are buried there. But then 20,000 or so will go to a political rally where someone promises to make America great."

We need to have a serious talk about patriotism. pic.twitter.com/RlNJb13Adu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 11, 2020

Schwarzenegger then dug in, saying that it is America's military veterans who made the country great, and "no one else." He then concluded his message by issuing a challenge for all those hearing his words. "I hope that next year when I go back to that cemetery that I will see you 20,000 that are so patriotic. I hope I see you there. I think it's a discussion that we should have: the definition of patriotism. Let's talk about it."

The Terminator actor is not the only celebrity to take a firm stance on the importance of Veterans Day, as country singer Granger Smith took to Instagram to mock those who see it as just another day, "Oh cool another military something holiday that’s less cool than Memorial Day because the weather is more cool. No fireworks or BBQs. No sunburns or 3 day weekends. Lame. At least we can post a pic of grandpa or uncle in uniform and say 'thanks for your service' and see how many likes we get."

He then explained that he was "only half joking," as he believes it's time for American citizens to "rethink" the holiday. "102 years ago on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, it symbolized the end of such horror that no one reading this post could possibly comprehend. It was the end of MILLIONS of dead bodies scattered about muddy desolation in European fields & trenches. It signifies the reason that the whole world doesn’t speak German. Can that possibly sink in to us?? If a veteran from that time (all dead now) could speak to us today about it, what would we learn? It’s worth asking. It’s not just an American question, it’s worldwide... just like that war."