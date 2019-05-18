Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Drop-Kicked From Behind by ‘Idiot’ While Posing for Selfie With Fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on camera while posing for a selfie with fans in South Africa.

Schwarzenegger was hosting the multi-sport Arnold Classic Africa competition when he was kicked in the back. As seen in a video published by The Sun, Schwarzenegger was chatting with fans and posing for photos in a gymnasium when someone ran up behind him and drop-kicked him from behind, sending both of them flying.

The attacker was immediately grabbed by security, who bgan shouting for help. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger fell to the ground in surprise, but he was reportedly not injured. The 71-year-old sports icon was back on his feet in no time.



Schwarzenegger was so surprised by the kick that he did not realize it was an attack, he explained later. The former governor of California addressed the attack on Twitter, saying that he thought he had simply been bumped by an over-excited crowd.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot,” he wrote. “I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

While Schwarzenegger seemed to be in good humor about the kick, many of his fans were not. Commenters were appalled to see someone attack a 71-year-old man out of the blue, and had strong opinions on how he should be punished.

“I can’t express how deeply saddened and embarrassed I am as a South African. Stay safe champ,” one person wrote.

“Hope he broke his foot for [kicking] the Terminator,” added another.

Many other fans echoed Schwarzenegger’s dismissive attitude, joking that his fitness as a professional bodybuilder and an action movie star would make him too strong to knock over with a kick. Some even wrote as if Schwarzenegger had the same powers as his movie characters in real life.

“I’m glad you’re ok. That Hyperalloy endoskeleton they made your model from held up good!” one person tweeted.

“It was the equivalent of kicking a brick wall,” added another. “Arnold even at 70+ yrs old is 65 percent to 70 percent muscle mass. The man is solid as a rock.”

Schwarzenegger was in South Africa hosting and Judging the Arnold Classic, one of many sporting events named in his honor. Some fans worried that the kick would prevent him from visiting again the future, but judging by his affable response, it won’t be a problem.