Arnold Schwarzenegger Puts His Own Spin on Dolly Parton Meme Challenge

Dolly Parton’s meme challenge has caught the attention of none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. The meme, which Parton tweeted out Thursday, lampoons how vastly different one person’s profile image can vary between social media platforms. In Parton’s spin, it compares how someone presents themselves on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. Naturally, The Terminator star had to play along.

Given Schwarzenegger’s diverse resume, his pictures range from his time as the Governor of California to his days as an award-winning bodybuilder. Given the actor boasts four-and-a-half million followers, there wasn’t a shortage of comments, either.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s so great to see someone like you take part in a meme like this,” wrote one fan, while another said, “This is why you’re one of my favorite people of all time.” A third added simply, “Dolly Parton challenge… terminated!”

Along with Schwarzenegger, Eminem also took part in the Dolly Parton meme challenge, but his included a very NSFW photo, which is very on-brand for the rapper.

As far as Schwarzenegger’s showbiz career, the actor returned to the role of the T-800 this summer for Terminator: Dark Fate, which also saw the return of franchise creator James Cameron and co-star Linda Hamilton. Despite its ambitious setup, not to mention the commercial they made with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the film ended up bombing at the box office.

Given that Dark Fate was viewed as the start of an all-new trilogy of films, which ignored all entries outside of the first two films, the lukewarm reception has put the future of the action-heavy time-travel franchise in question.

Even though Schwarzenegger hasn’t been governor since his second term ended in 2011, he’s still remained active in the political realm — particularly as an advocate for environmental causes. Just last fall, he once again engaged in a feud he has with President Donald Trump and his policies.

“Trump can’t erase a decade of clean air progress with a Sharpie,” he tweeted, in reference to the president’s issue with California’s emissions standards. “How many times have you heard conservatives beat the drum of states’ rights? But suddenly, when a state wants to pollute less and protect its citizens from deadly pollution, conservatives throw states’ rights straight out the window.”

The feud between the two goes back several years, and Schwarzenegger even claimed in an interview with Men’s Health that the 45th president is “in love with me. “That’s the reality of it. With Trump, he wants to be me.”