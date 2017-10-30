Ariel Winter Transformed Into Milla Jovovich From ‘The Fifth Element’ for Halloween

Ariel Winter didn’t hold back when it came to her Halloween costume this year. The Modern Family star attended Matthew Morrison’s annual Halloween party Saturday night at the Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California with her 30-year-old boyfriend Levi Meaden at her side.

The duo opted for a couple’s costume, dressing as Leeloo and Korben Dallas from the 1997 science-fiction action film The Fifth Element.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#ArielWinter and #LeviMeaden busted out another amazing couples costume for #Halloween A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Up Next: Ariel Winter Shows Some Skin for Spooky Shot

The 19-year-old actress transformed into Milla Jovovich’s character by sporting a bright orange wig and a white halter-neck cutout costume paired with white platform tennis shoes. She completed the look with a dramatic smoky eye and false eyelashes. Korben’s costume consisted of a black bomber jacket, an orange t-shirt, and black pants.

The two, who have been dating for just under a year, attended Just Jared’s 6th Annual Halloween party in Beverly Hills the night before. They took on a more ghoulish look, donning similar black-and-white skeleton makeup, with Winter completing her costume with black fishnet stockings and thigh-high black boots.

More: Here Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes So Far

Winter, who has stated on multiple occasions that she isn’t afraid of wearing revealing clothing, lashed out at those who constantly criticize her appearance.

“I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look ‘appropriate’ or ‘fashionable.’ Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable????” Winter wrote in post on Instgram in September. “I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don’t want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER when I have work out/coming out! So trust me, I don’t want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single d—n day as much as you don’t.”