Ariel Winter Spotted out in Big Respirator Mask

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter was recently spotted out wearing a big respirator mask, while stocking up on groceries during the coronavirus quarantine. As shown in photos published by The Daily Mail, the 22-year-old actress headed out to get supplies on Sunday afternoon. It appears she planned to make some Rice Krispy treats, as among the items she snagged was a box of the cereal and some marshmallows.

As for her shopping look, Winter donned a big red face mask, complete with filters on both sides. She also rocked an understandably casual outfit, wearing a gray shirt with some gray athletic pants. Winter's facemask shopping trip has become a standard occurrence for most U.S. citizens, as the CDC previously stated that it recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."

The organization continued "CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."

Additionally, "The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance." The CDC also states that face masks "should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use." They also state that "a washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering." The CDC adds, "Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing."

The Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed recently commented on the use of homemade masks in public, explaining, "There could be some benefit, but there could be some risk that come with it homemade masks." Ahmed later went on to offer instructions on the best way to adjust your mask, so as to wear it most effectively. "Before putting on a mask, wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly, secure the elastic loops around your ears, ensure the mask completely covers your nose and mouth and there are no gaps," he said. "Do not touch the mask while wearing and remove it by the elastics or ties, wash your hands thoroughly and throw away in a secure and proper way."