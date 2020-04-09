‘Modern Family’: Ariel Winter Reveals Amazing Throwback Photos and Videos Ahead of Series Finale

As fans say goodbye to Modern Family, Ariel Winter took to Instagram to post several throwback photos. The first image starts of with her, Sarah Hyland and Nolan Gould as they sit in an empty room with a few boxes, before showing a collage of photos and videos of memories with the cast and crew over the last decade. In her heartfelt caption, she refers to her co-workers as “the best crew in the world.”

“It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily [heart emoji] It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real…our 2 hour series finale event is tomorrow night at 8/7c on [ABC] We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift,” Winter captioned the memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 7, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

“Also…WE HAVE/HAD THE BEST CREW IN THE WORLD. They are a HUGE, insanely important part of our Modern Family [heart emoji] Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky. [heart emoji,” she concluded. Modern Family airs tonight on ABC.

The final season comes on the heels of an eventful chapter for the Pritchett-Dunphy clan, as they mourned the loss of DeeDee and welcomed two new members to the family, Haley’s (Sarah Hyland) twins with husband Dylan (Reid Ewing). News first broke that the long-running comedy series was coming to an end in February when ABC announced it had been renewed for an eleventh season. “Chris [Lloyd] and Steve [Levinson] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

The series has won a total of 22 Emmys and counting, with five straight years for Outstanding Comedy series from 2010 to 2014. Since the announcement, several cast members have relayed their heartfelt emotions via social media and in interviews sharing how sad they are to say goodbye but how grateful they are to have been on such a successful show.