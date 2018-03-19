Ariel Winter Has Fans Ready for More With Sneak Peek Behind-the-Scenes of a New Photo Shoot

Ariel Winter recently shared a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of a new photo shoot and it has her fans ready for more.

In the photo, Winter is seen flashing a smirk at the camera while wearing a rust-colored gown.

The caption on the photo reveals that the shot is from a photo-shoot she is doing with makeup artist and photographer Robin Black.

Many of her fans turned out in the comments to compliment her, using a variety of words like “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “flawless.”

Winter is no stranger to being in the spotlight. Recently, she and her boyfriend Levi Meaden stepped out at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, back in January, and the actress was photographed in a stylish gown that featured a thigh-high slit in the front.

She completed the look with a matching pair of black high heels and added a little color by sporting blue fingernails.

Meaden also looked very fashionable in a classic black suit with a white dress shirt and black tie. You can see all the photos here at the Daily Mail.

Winter is not one to be invested in hearing about her fashion choices from critics and she’s fired back at them for their critiques on many occasions.

In an Instagram photo Winter posted last year, the young actress was wearing a lacy top and a pair of “booty” shorts. This apparently set off a chain of criticism from her followers.

Responding, Winter wrote on Twitter, “Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts.”

“It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone,” she continued.

Winter has dealt with fashion and body shame critics in the past, so she shot back, “I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

The 19-year-old also took up the defense of other girls who’ve suffered unsolicited criticism, saying, “Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays.”

“Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!” she concluded.